Independent Bookstore Day Saturday April 29, 2023 - visit all 27
Monday, April 24, 2023
Join us for Indie Bookstore Day!
A nationwide (and local) celebration
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Come celebrate your neighborhood bookstore!
Visit your Third Place Books to win prizes and join in the merriment. On Saturday, April 29th, you can:
- Spin the prize wheel
- Browse "staff picks" from some of our favorite local authors
- Make your own Third Place Books bookmark at our craft station
- Enjoy free baked goods (while supplies last)
- Post photos of your book haul on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for a chance to win a $25 gift card. (Don't forget to tag us!)
The Bookstore Day Passport Challenge returns!
Seattle Independent Bookstore Day (SIBD) has come to mean a great deal to all of us working in the Seattle bookstore community, and we’re glad to say that the Seattle-area indie bookstores are bringing back the popular Bookstore Day Passport Challenge this year.
Once again, local book (and bookstore) lovers will be challenged to visit all 27 participating Seattle-area independent bookstores, and this year they will have ten days to complete the challenge.
Independent Bookstore Day is on Saturday, April 29, 2023 and the challenge must be completed by Monday, May 8. Passports will be available at all three Third Place Books locations (Lake Forest Park, Ravenna, Seward Park)
Book fanatics who complete the challenge will receive a Bookstore Day Champion Stamp Card, good for a one-time 25% discount at each participating store and valid until April 26, 2024.
This year we are also offering an intermediate reward: those who don’t complete the full challenge get their passport stamped at at least five participating stores during the ten-day period will receive a single 25%-off coupon, good at any of the participating stores.
Visit the official Seattle Bookstore Day website for a full list of participating bookstores with photo and address - good reference material for future exploration.
Download the Passport
