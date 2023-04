Independent Bookstore Day Saturday April 29, 2023 - visit all 27

Join us for Indie Bookstore Day!

A nationwide (and local) celebration

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Come celebrate your neighborhood bookstore!

Once again, local book (and bookstore) lovers will be challenged to visit all 27 participating Seattle-area independent bookstores, and this year they will have ten days to complete the challenge.

Independent Bookstore Day is on Saturday, April 29, 2023 and the challenge must be completed by Monday, May 8. Passports will be available at all three Third Place Books locations (Lake Forest Park, Ravenna, Seward Park)Book fanatics who complete the challenge will receive a Bookstore Day Champion Stamp Card, good for a one-time 25% discount at each participating store and valid until April 26, 2024.This year we are also offering an intermediate reward: those who don’t complete the full challenge get their passport stamped at at least five participating stores during the ten-day period will receive a single 25%-off coupon, good at any of the participating stores. Visit the official Seattle Bookstore Day website for a full list of participating bookstores with photo and address - good reference material for future exploration.