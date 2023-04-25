Shorecrest Hip Hop dance workshop fundraiser in May
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Learn a hip hop routine and get a chance to perform it in a showcase.
No dance experience is needed and all are welcome to participate. This is a great opportunity for kids and adults to learn something new, have fun, and support a student activity.
Price: $60 per person and $40 for each sibling. Free t-shirt and bandana. Snacks and water provided.
REGISTRATION HERE or scan the code in the flyer.
For questions / inquiries email info.schh@gmail.com
