Shorecrest Hip Hop dance workshop fundraiser in May

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Join us for a fun-filled dance workshop fundraiser!

Learn a hip hop routine and get a chance to perform it in a showcase.

No dance experience is needed and all are welcome to participate. This is a great opportunity for kids and adults to learn something new, have fun, and support a student activity.

Price: $60 per person and $40 for each sibling. Free t-shirt and bandana. Snacks and water provided.

REGISTRATION HERE or scan the code in the flyer. 

For questions / inquiries email info.schh@gmail.com


Posted by DKH at 1:14 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  