Shorecrest Hip Hop dance workshop fundraiser in May

Join us for a fun-filled dance workshop fundraiser!





Learn a hip hop routine and get a chance to perform it in a showcase.





No dance experience is needed and all are welcome to participate. This is a great opportunity for kids and adults to learn something new, have fun, and support a student activity.





Price: $60 per person and $40 for each sibling. Free t-shirt and bandana. Snacks and water provided.















For questions / inquiries email info.schh@gmail.com