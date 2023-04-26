See something - say something - and the cops will do the rest

Interior of van used by suspect

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 4:45am a citizen called in a vehicle prowl in progress in the 14800 block of Bothell Way NE.





Lake Forest Park Police officers responded, and using the witness's good description of the suspect were able to locate and detain the subject before he could leave the area.





The suspect had in his possession burglary tools and stolen property. The investigation revealed that the vehicle associated with the suspect was also stolen.





The suspect was arrested and transported to the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle.



