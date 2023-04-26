SIFF returns to Shoreline Community College May 12-21, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023


SIFF - the Seattle International Film Festival - returns to Shoreline Community College May 12-21, 2023. 

During the 23 films playing throughout SIFF at Shoreline, all proceeds from sponsorships, concession sales and other donations will directly benefit students by funding SCC scholarship programs.

Tickets for SCC's May 12 Opening Night Benefit Party are on sale now

SIFF films are shown at multiple theatres in Seattle. Shoreline is the only north end location.


The viewing schedule for Shoreline will be announced at a later date.



