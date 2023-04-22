Sno-King School Retirees award scholarships to two Shorewood students

Sno-King School Retirees have chosen four students to receive $2500 scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year to begin their studies as future teachers. Our unit consists of retired educators from Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts.





Through the generosity of a former member, Winnie Smith, we will be able to offer each of these students an additional three years of financial help to become an educator.





Marin Cady, scholarship winner Two of these recipients are from Shorewood High School, Marin Cady and Sophia Calandrillo.





Marin will be pursuing her degree at Lewis and Clark College with a goal of teaching history to middle school students.





Marin has spent many hours tutoring other students and this has solidified her desire to be a teacher.





She plays softball with her school team and year long with her select team.





Marin also is a violinist with the Shorewood Symphony Orchestra.





We will watch Marin grow and succeed in the next four years and marvel at her accomplishments.





Sophia Calandrillo, scholarship winner Sophia also plans a teaching career after she receives her degree from UCLA.





She has been very active in school and the community with tutoring also taking up much of her time.





Sophia has run cross country and track while being very involved in community projects with Rotary International where she was the president of Key Club.





Sophia will continue to work hard for her goals and will be a wonderful teacher!





