Shorewood student receives $40,000 scholarship and internship offer from Amazon

Shorewood student Abel Mitiku awarded

$40,000 scholarship and internship

Abel Mitiku, a senior at Shorewood High School, has been named an Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship recipient and will receive $40,000 over four years to pursue a degree in computer science or engineering at a college of his choice.





He is one of 400 students across the country to receive the award along with a paid internship offer at Amazon after his freshman year of college to gain hands-on, practical work experience with mentorship from Amazon leaders.



Recipients were chosen based on a variety of criteria, including their academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals, and financial need.





L-R Wes Proudlove, Robotics club advisor; Mr. Matiku, Abel's father; Abel; Susana Reyes, Supt of Shoreline School District Amazon partnered with Scholarship America to review the applications and select the 400 scholars.



Abel plans to attend University of Washington this fall to study computer. While matriculating through STEM studies within Shoreline School District, he also participated in the FIRST Robotics program.









Abel was supported in this scholarship application by Mr. Wesley Proudlove, Robotics teacher at Shorewood. Amazon launched the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship program in 2019, awarding hundreds of students annually with $40,000 over four years to pursue an undergraduate degree in computer science and paid internship offers at Amazon.




