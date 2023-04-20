Carjacker in Edmonds stabs and kills driver before fleeing in his vehicle
Thursday, April 20, 2023
|Homicide investigation on Hwy 99 in Edmonds
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police
Edmonds Police report that a carjacker stabbed and killed the male driver before fleeing in his vehicle.
The incident took place in the parking lot of a business complex in the 21900 block of Hwy 99 in Edmonds on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 around 10pm.
The victim’s stolen vehicle is a white Kia Sorento, WA license BTZ2137, last seen headed westbound.
The suspect is a 20-30 year old white male, wearing a grey beanie, grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.
The public is advised not approach the suspect but to Call 911 if seen.
