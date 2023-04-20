Carjacker in Edmonds stabs and kills driver before fleeing in his vehicle

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Homicide investigation on Hwy 99 in Edmonds
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police

Edmonds Police report that a carjacker stabbed and killed the male driver before fleeing in his vehicle.

The incident took place in the parking lot of a business complex in the 21900 block of Hwy 99 in Edmonds on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 around 10pm.

The victim’s stolen vehicle is a white Kia Sorento, WA license BTZ2137, last seen headed westbound.

The suspect is a 20-30 year old white male, wearing a grey beanie, grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. 

The public is advised not approach the suspect but to Call 911 if seen. 


