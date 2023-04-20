Carjacker in Edmonds stabs and kills driver before fleeing in his vehicle

Homicide investigation on Hwy 99 in Edmonds

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police

Edmonds Police report that a carjacker stabbed and killed the male driver before fleeing in his vehicle. Edmonds Police report that a carjacker stabbed and killed the male driver before fleeing in his vehicle.





The incident took place in the parking lot of a business complex in the 21900 block of Hwy 99 in Edmonds on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 around 10pm.





The victim’s stolen vehicle is a white Kia Sorento, WA license BTZ2137, last seen headed westbound.



