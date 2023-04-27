Workshop held for women interested in careers in firefighting

Participants in Future Women in EMS and Fire workshop
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Eastside Fire and Rescue held a workshop on April 22-23, 2023 for women interested in learning more about careers in Emergency Medical Services and Firefighting.

This was the 8th time that Eastside Fire and Rescue hosted a Future Women in EMS and Fire Workshop.

The workshop gave women ages 18 and older the opportunity to have hands on experience of what it’s like to be a firefighter!

The five instructors. career firefighters now, were past participants in these workshops!

If you or someone you know would like to participate in the next workshop and are eligible, applications will be available for our October workshop soon.

Post a Comment

