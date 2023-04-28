Latvian Center Spring Rummage Sale Saturday and Sunday near Northgate

Friday, April 28, 2023


Annual Latvian Center Spring Rummage Sale
Saturday, April 29, 2023 9am - 5pm
Sunday April 30, 2023, 9am - 2pm

The Latvian Association of Washington State is pleased to bring back its Annual Rummage Sale!

Two days only. Saturday, April 29th (9-5) and Sunday April 30th (9-2)

Come shop for collectibles, household items, clothes, books, toys, jewelry and much more!

Coffee bar and Latvian snacks too. 

All proceeds go to the yearly operating budget to maintain the Latvian community center.



