Housing in Shoreline - City of Shoreline looking for participants for facilitated small group discussions

*IMPORTANT* If you have already registered for this workshop, please re-register! A technical issue prevented us from getting your contact information so we aren't able to reach you.

The City of Shoreline is looking at ways to have more housing choices in more places in the coming years.





"We'd love to learn about your priorities, needs, and concerns for housing in our community!"



They are looking for eight to twelve people to participate in a facilitated, small group discussion:





Thursday, May 4: Young adults between the ages of 18 and 36 who rent their housing and currently live or are interested in living in Shoreline.





Wednesday, May 9: People who work frontline jobs, such as teachers, food service works, laborers, childcare providers, etc., who live or work in Shoreline.





The sessions may happen virtually or in person, depending on the preference of the group.

Participants are eligible to receive a $75 gift card!

We are prioritizing space for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and other people from historically marginalized communities.

Registering does not guarantee a spot, and you may be waitlisted. https://bit.ly/Shoreline_FocusGroup.







