Learn about Community Land Trusts at NUHSA'a online Lunch and Learn
Thursday, April 27, 2023
North Urban Human Services Alliance will sponsor an online session about Community Land Trusts (CLT) as part of Affordable Housing Week on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 12:00 – 1:30pm
|Nationally noted Community
Land Trust Advisor
Join us as we learn about CLTs as part of Affordable Housing Week!
Community Land Trusts (CLTs) build permanently affordable homes that build wealth for first time home buyers, including those who have been shut out of ownership due to historic discrimination and gentrification.
CLTs are private, 501c3 non-profit community organizations that work with communities to help preserve their culture/values while also supporting equity and deep investments in environmental sustainability.
Kathleen Hosfeld, Executive Director of Homestead Community Land Trust and Erika Malone, National Community Land Trust Advisor
The 8th Annual Affordable Housing Week is a series of education and advocacy events highlighting the role affordable housing plays in stabilizing our communities.
Each year, NUHSA partners with Housing Development Consortium and others to bring together elected officials, city/county staff, advocates and residents to create momentum for investments and policies to ensure affordable, thriving and equitable communities
