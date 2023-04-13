13 year old Edmonds boy in Harborview after drive-by shooting

Vehicle involved in drive-by shooting in Edmonds

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police Edmonds Police are searching for the shooter who injured a 13 year old Edmonds boy in a drive-by shooting on Saturday, April 22, 2023 while he and a friend were walking in the 20800 block of 76th Ave W in Edmonds. Edmonds Police are searching for the shooter who injured a 13 year old Edmonds boy in a drive-by shooting on Saturday, April 22, 2023 while he and a friend were walking in the 20800 block of 76th Ave W in Edmonds.





The thirteen-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the pelvis and was quickly transported to Harborview where he was listed in stable condition.





He was with a 14 year old friend from Mountlake Terrace, who escaped injury. Bullets struck nearby buildings but there were no other injuries.





According to Edmonds police, the initial information revealed that this was not a random event and that the suspect(s) and victims had some connection.





The incident started just after 6:45pm on Saturday April 22, 2023.





Witnesses say that the two victims were walking along the west side of 76th Ave West. The suspect vehicle, a white truck, was driving northbound when it stopped, and a passenger exited and opened fire toward the victims. The passenger got back into the vehicle, and it fled northbound.





Evidence left at the scene indicates two handguns were likely used in the assault.





The suspect was described as an unknown race male wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, black sweatpants, wearing a mask.





The suspect vehicle was described as 2000-07 white Chevrolet Colorado 4-door with custom black and silver rims, a hardshell white truck bed cover, and a white decal across the top of the windshield





The public is advised not to approach and instead call 911 if they see the vehicle or possible suspect. Edmonds PD detectives responded and took the lead in the investigation, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.







If the public believes they have video surveillance or any other information that may assist, they are asked to call the police non-emergency line, 425-407-3999 or email policetips@edmondswa.gov







