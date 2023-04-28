Free Metro pass for Seattle / King County clinic at Seattle Center Friday - Sunday

Friday, April 28, 2023

Do you need a ride to the Seattle/King County Clinic

The event started Thursday, April 27, and runs through Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Get a FREE King County Metro Transit day-pass to get to and from the Seattle/King County Clinic

*Please note that this ticket is not valid on Sound Transit LINK or express bus service.



Posted by DKH at 4:47 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  