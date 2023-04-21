LFP Water District Plant Exchange kicks off Saturday, April 22, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023
|Plant exchange at LFP Water District
They will also be attending the Green Fair on the Following Saturday, April 29.
In 2019 they started an annual plant exchange which was a great success.
Thank you to the many participants and the variety of their contributions!
Beginning in APRIL and running until SEPTEMBER consider taking part in this exchange as you tend your garden and divide plants.
Come down and peruse the plants are our office near the entrance gate. 4029 NE 178th St, Lake Forest Park WA 98155.
We currently have a number of the following plants in our yard:
In addition to contributions remaining from last year, the District has ‘seeded’ the project with starts of:
- Bear Grass
- Hairy Honeysuckle
- Red Twig Dogwood
- Douglas Fir
- Pacific Crabapple
- Thornless Blackberry
- Rose Campion
- Oregon Grape
- Salal
- Hosta
- Serviceberry – Amelanchier alnifolia
- Shrubby Cinquefoil – Potentilla fruticosa
- Pacific Ninebark – Physocarpus capitatus
- Garry Oak – Quercus garryana
- Mock Orange – Philadelphus lewisii
- Common Chokecherry – Prunus virginiana
Our list of guidelines is short, please continue to:Identify your donations as best you can with tags.
- Bring your plants in pots. (We have 1 gallon pots available if you need them)
- Leave as many plants as you take.
- Please don’t bring invasive or noxious weed species (see more below)
- The community of LFP is legendary for its gardens and generosity, let’s share the wealth here!
- Please practice social distancing during your visit this year.
You may even be interested in using your smartphone to report noxious weeds. Details here.
