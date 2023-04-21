LFP Water District Plant Exchange kicks off Saturday, April 22, 2023

Plant exchange at LFP Water District Lake Forest Park Water District will kick off its annual plant exchange at the District yard on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10am to 2pm. Lake Forest Park Water District will kick off its annual plant exchange at the District yard on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10am to 2pm.





They will also be attending the Green Fair on the Following Saturday, April 29.





In 2019 they started an annual plant exchange which was a great success.





Thank you to the many participants and the variety of their contributions!





Beginning in APRIL and running until SEPTEMBER consider taking part in this exchange as you tend your garden and divide plants.









We currently have a number of the following plants in our yard:

Bear Grass

Hairy Honeysuckle

Red Twig Dogwood

Douglas Fir

Pacific Crabapple

Thornless Blackberry

Rose Campion

Oregon Grape

Salal

Hosta

Bring your plants in pots. (We have 1 gallon pots available if you need them)

Leave as many plants as you take.

Please don’t bring invasive or noxious weed species (see more below)

The community of LFP is legendary for its gardens and generosity, let’s share the wealth here!

Please practice social distancing during your visit this year.











You may even be interested in using your smartphone to report noxious weeds. Details here