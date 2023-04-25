Jobs: WSDOT Project Engineer (WMS3) - multiple positions





The main purpose of these positions is to deliver NWR highway design and construction contracts to meet local, state, and federal standards and within scope, schedule, and budget. These positions are responsible for ensuring that projects have the best integration into the surrounding environment, function adequately for all modes of transportation and are constructible and maintainable with minimal impacts to the traveling public.









The successful candidates appointed to these unique positions will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$98,620 - $126,504 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire multiple experienced engineering professionals looking to advance their career into a leadership role to serve as our next Northwest Region (NWR) Project Engineer.