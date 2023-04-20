Vendor fair April 25, 2023 for home remodeling information
Thursday, April 20, 2023
|Remodeling vendor fair at Shoreline City Hall
April 25 and May 23, 2023
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Are you considering a major remodel or perhaps an addition to your Shoreline home?
The Shoreline Planning department is sponsoring vendor fairs on Tuesday April 25, 2023 and Tuesday May 23, 2023 in the lobby of Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N. Free parking in City garage.
Local businesses will have representatives with information about their services.
|Permitting 101 presentation at 7pm
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
The event is free and runs from 6 - 8pm. It is open to all, not just Shoreline residents.
Also free is a workshop on Permitting 101 with planning staff discussing permitting in Shoreline. This session is at 7pm.
- Lowes - North Seattle
- Master Gardener Program
- Irons Brothers Construction
- City of Shoreline Public Works, Surface Water Program
- City of Shoreline Planning and Community Development, Comprehensive Plan
- Built Green Program (Master Builders)
- City of Shoreline Community Services, Environmental Services Program
- Greenhome Solutions
- Northwest Solar
- Signature Surveying and Mapping
- Sound Seismic
- Dunn Lumber
- BECU
- Gene Johnson Plumbing
- CNL Design
- Sky Nursery
- Seattle Credit Union
- Walls and Weeds Architecture
- Buildings For The Future SPC
If you have questions, contact Jarrod Lewis 206-801-2521 email JLewis@ShorelineWA.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment