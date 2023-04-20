Vendor fair April 25, 2023 for home remodeling information

Remodeling vendor fair at Shoreline City Hall

April 25 and May 23, 2023

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Are you considering a major remodel or perhaps an addition to your Shoreline home?





The Shoreline Planning department is sponsoring vendor fairs on Tuesday April 25, 2023 and Tuesday May 23, 2023 in the lobby of Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N. Free parking in City garage.





Local businesses will have representatives with information about their services.





Permitting 101 presentation at 7pm

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The event is free and runs from 6 - 8pm. It is open to all, not just Shoreline residents.





Also free is a workshop on Permitting 101 with planning staff discussing permitting in Shoreline. This session is at 7pm.





Vendor fair photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Vendors who will be at the fair: Vendors who will be at the fair:

Lowes - North Seattle

Master Gardener Program

Irons Brothers Construction

City of Shoreline Public Works, Surface Water Program

City of Shoreline Planning and Community Development, Comprehensive Plan

Built Green Program (Master Builders)

City of Shoreline Community Services, Environmental Services Program

Greenhome Solutions

Northwest Solar

Signature Surveying and Mapping

Sound Seismic

Dunn Lumber

BECU

Gene Johnson Plumbing

CNL Design

Sky Nursery

Seattle Credit Union

Walls and Weeds Architecture

Buildings For The Future SPC

If you have questions, contact Jarrod Lewis 206-801-2521 email JLewis@ShorelineWA.gov







