Bothell burglary suspects apprehended in Shoreline after pursuit and crash
Thursday, April 27, 2023
The Shoreline Police Department was assisting the Bothell Police Department in tracking suspects suspected in a Bothell burglary.
The suspects were pursued from Bothell. The pursuit continued into Shoreline, where the vehicle crashed at N 183rd and Sunnyside Ave N. One suspect was taken into custody immediately.
Other suspects fled. Tracking continued near the vehicle accident site.
In total, five suspects were located and taken into custody.
Other suspects fled. Tracking continued near the vehicle accident site.
In total, five suspects were located and taken into custody.
0 comments:
Post a Comment