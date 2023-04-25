Ending: WA Notify app for COVID-19 and 511 for traffic alerts

Going away May 11, 2023 On May 11, 2023 the state will end the WA Notify program which allowed subscribers to both enter information about their own positive COVID cases and be notified if they had potentially been exposed. On May 11, 2023 the state will end the WA Notify program which allowed subscribers to both enter information about their own positive COVID cases and be notified if they had potentially been exposed.





Since its launch in Nov. 2020, approximately 235,000 participants confirmed a positive test result in WA Notify, generating more than 2.5 million anonymous exposure notifications, preventing tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases, and saving lives.

Washington was one of the first states to implement exposure notification technology and consistently had one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the country, despite also being host to the earliest known domestic case of the virus.

The State Dept of Health (DOH) says that "As the Public Health Emergency ends, high levels of vaccination, combined with widespread population immunity and available treatments, have significantly reduced the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19. These factors have also contributed to the reduced need for the WA Notify application."





Going away on May 19, 2023 Another notification program ending soon is 511



