Approval for Prop 1 Crisis Centers leading in first results
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
King County Prop 1, which would create a network of crisis centers around the county, is leading in the first set of results released on election night, April 25, 2025.
The "proposition would fund behavioral health services and capital facilities, including a countywide crisis care centers network, increased residential treatment; mobile crisis care; post-discharge stabilization; and workforce supports."
- Approved 160,205 54.43 %
- Rejected 134,129 45.57 %
Ballots counted so far represent 21% of registered voters.
Elections department will continue to count ballots. Results will be released weekdays until final results and certification on Friday May 5.
