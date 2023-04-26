Approval for Prop 1 Crisis Centers leading in first results

Wednesday, April 26, 2023


King County Prop 1, which would create a network of crisis centers around the county, is leading in the first set of results released on election night, April 25, 2025.

The "proposition would fund behavioral health services and capital facilities, including a countywide crisis care centers network, increased residential treatment; mobile crisis care; post-discharge stabilization; and workforce supports."

Proposition No. 1 results on election night
  • Approved 160,205   54.43 % 
  • Rejected    134,129   45.57 %
The requirement is a Simple Majority which is 50% of ballots cast plus 1.

Ballots counted so far represent 21% of registered voters.

Elections department will continue to count ballots. Results will be released weekdays until final results and certification on Friday May 5.


Posted by DKH at 1:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  