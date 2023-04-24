Shorewood girls tennis teams continue their winning ways 4-17-23 - 4-21-23

Shorewood girls tennis team photo by Kristi Lin

The Shorewood girls tennis team continued their winning ways with a strong win over conference rivals Edmonds Woodway, defeating the Warriors 6-1. The Shorewood girls tennis team continued their winning ways with a strong win over conference rivals Edmonds Woodway, defeating the Warriors 6-1.





Rylie Gettmann, Shorewood number 1 singles, faced a tough opponent from Edmonds and lost her first match of the season 1-6, 4-6.





Emily Lin, Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold swept the rest of the singles matches in straight sets.





Emma Okumura

Photo by Kristi Lin Emma Okamura and Emma Nelson, Shorewood number 1 doubles, had the match of the day with a comeback win after losing their first set 1-6 then winning 6-1, 6-2. , Shorewood number 1 doubles, had the match of the day with a comeback win after losing their first set 1-6 then winning 6-1, 6-2.





Alex Mignogna and Mari Brittle, Amelia Uran and Reese Johnson won their doubles to complete a doubles sweep.

Edmonds-Woodway 1

At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.



Singles Paige Oliver (EW) def. Rylie Gettmann 6-1, 6-4; Emily Lin (S) def. Isis Liaw 6-1, 6-1; Lindsay Rand (S) def. Joyce Ho 6-1, 6-1; Sophia Serwold (S) def. Sophia Russell-Hoff 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles Doubles Emma Okamura-Emma Nelson (S) def. Natalie Colobong-Luisa Cano 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Alex Mignogna-Mari Brittle (S) def. Julie Anders-Natalie Yockey 6-2, 6-2; Amelia Uran-Reese Johnson (S) def. Rashni Gill-Marisa Druxman 6-0, 6-3.

Reese Johnson serving to Edmonds-Woodway

Photo by Kristi Lin The Shorewood JV team, coached by Coach April Thompson, also defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1 and are 9-0 overall and are in first place in the WesCo South JV division. , coached by Coach April Thompson, also defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1 and are 9-0 overall and are in first place in the WesCo South JV division.

The JV team is playing a high level of tennis and improving every match.

The team is led by their top two singles players, Andrea Chalfin and Cally Webb.



Shorewood defeated Archbishop Murphy in a convincing 7-0 win to improve their WesCo South record to 6-0 and overall record to 10-0 and remain undefeated.

The wins kept them in first place with only one conference match left. On Tuesday May 2, 2023, they play Cascade High School, and can clinch the WesCo South league championship for the second straight year.

The team will host Arlington in a non-conference match, Monday May 1st and travel to meet WesCo North first place team, the Snohomish Panthers.



All matches start at 3:30pm.

Doubles team, Reese Johnson and Amelia Uran. Photo by Kristi Lin

Shorewood 7, Archbishop Murphy 0

At Shorewood H.S.



Singles Singles Rylie Gettmann (S) def. Bella Villarreal-Elizondo 6-0, 6-1; Emily Lin (S) def. Meiwaya Amazona 6-4, 6-0; Sophia Serwold (S) def. Samantha Kwok 6-2, 6-2; Georgia Buma (S) won by forfeit. Doubles Doubles Emma Nelson-Emma Okamura (S) def. Shan Camarillo-Tanya Reyes 6-0, 6-1; Alex Mignogna-Mari Brittle (S) def. Ava Faulk-Ireland Towne 6-0, 6-0; Ava Lamb-Hannah Barnett (S) won by forfeit. --Coach Arnie Moreno --Coach Arnie Moreno Singles







