McMahan License Agency in Mountlake Terrace closes permanently

According to an article by Teresa Wippel in MLTNews.com, McMahan License Agency in Mountlake Terrace closed its door on April 8, 2023.

A message from a reader alerted us: “McMahan License Agency closed in Terrace. I was shocked when I went to get tabs. That was our go to…”





We reached Pat McMahan, who has operated McMahan License Agency since 1997. McMahan was taking a well-deserved vacation but was happy to talk about the closure, which was effective April 7.





“Closing it down was the hardest decision I ever made,” McMahan said.





The bottom line, he said, is he wants to focus on the insurance business. He owns Plaza Insurance, located around the corner from the now-closed license agency. And, at age 61, he would like to have a more flexible schedule than the license agency allows.