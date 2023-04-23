McMahan License Agency in Mountlake Terrace closes permanently
Sunday, April 23, 2023
According to an article by Teresa Wippel in MLTNews.com, McMahan License Agency in Mountlake Terrace closed its door on April 8, 2023.
A message from a reader alerted us: “McMahan License Agency closed in Terrace. I was shocked when I went to get tabs. That was our go to…”We reached Pat McMahan, who has operated McMahan License Agency since 1997. McMahan was taking a well-deserved vacation but was happy to talk about the closure, which was effective April 7.“Closing it down was the hardest decision I ever made,” McMahan said.The bottom line, he said, is he wants to focus on the insurance business. He owns Plaza Insurance, located around the corner from the now-closed license agency. And, at age 61, he would like to have a more flexible schedule than the license agency allows.
