LFP Police officer nearly run down by suspect in stolen vehicle

Officers were at the vehicle when it sped off

Photo courtesy LFP Police cam On April 14, 2023 at 5pm LFP officers were dispatched to a welfare check regarding two subjects slumped over in a vehicle.





Officers arrived and discovered two subjects wearing ski masks and gloves, slumped over, with drug paraphernalia visible inside the running vehicle.





The vehicle had no license plates and was reported stolen.





Officers attempted to get the occupants to exit the vehicle, however when the driver woke up, he refused to comply with officers orders and drove away, straight at one of our officers.





The vehicle hit a mailbox which then struck this officer in the leg. The officer is extremely fortunate he was not struck by the vehicle itself as it sped past.





The vehicle crashed a short distance away and both occupants were taken into custody without further incident.





