Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center this Friday April 28, 2023
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Join us at the Senior Activity Center for TRIVIA NIGHT
written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champions
Leah Caglio and Sally Neumann
of Head in the Clouds Trivia
You can read about our local Jeopardy! Champions in this Seattle Times article
Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun.
There will be prizes.
Friday, April 28, 2023 - Doors open at 6:30pm - Games from 7pm to 9pm
21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.
Teams are 6 persons.
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE #1. Shoreline, WA 98155
206-365-1536
Friday, April 28, 2023 - Doors open at 6:30pm - Games from 7pm to 9pm
21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.
Teams are 6 persons.
- You can purchase tickets individually, join a table and make new friends.
- You can purchase tickets individually, indicate whom you want to sit with at registration.
- You can purchase tickets as a team/table of 6.
- Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register your team of 6 for $60.
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE #1. Shoreline, WA 98155
206-365-1536
0 comments:
Post a Comment