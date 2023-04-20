Lithium-ion Battery recycling event Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Lake Forest Park Town Center

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash.com
Recycle your lithium-ion batteries on Saturday April 22, 2023 from 9am to 2pm at the LFP Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. 

The drop off site will be in the parking strip across from the downstairs entrance. 

Here is a list of what can be dropped off.
  • Cell phones, laptops, tablets, electric toothbrushes, wireless headphones and headsets, 
  • Keyboards, mouse, digital camera (pull memory cards), e-readers (Kindles and Nooks, 
  • Game controllers X-Box, Nintendo), PlayStation, 
  • Smartwatches, 
  • Smoke/fire carbon monoxide detectors (IF 10year without battery) 
  • Chargers, ion or photoelectric alarms, power tool batteries, 
  • Lithium-ion and nickel metal hydride batteries, 
  • Any rechargeable device with a lithium-ion battery. 
You may bring the entire device. 

Before dropping off a personal device you should sign out of all accounts and perform a factory reset.

Here is more information on what batteries can be collected at the event

This is quite a long list and hopefully it will provide you with the opportunity to safely discard these items. Thanks for being a part of this effort!

The event is sponsored by Rotary District 5030 which includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park clubs.


