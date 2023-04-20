Lithium-ion Battery recycling event Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Lake Forest Park Town Center
Thursday, April 20, 2023
|Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash.com
The drop off site will be in the parking strip across from the downstairs entrance.
Here is a list of what can be dropped off.
- Cell phones, laptops, tablets, electric toothbrushes, wireless headphones and headsets,
- Keyboards, mouse, digital camera (pull memory cards), e-readers (Kindles and Nooks,
- Game controllers X-Box, Nintendo), PlayStation,
- Smartwatches,
- Smoke/fire carbon monoxide detectors (IF 10year without battery)
- Chargers, ion or photoelectric alarms, power tool batteries,
- Lithium-ion and nickel metal hydride batteries,
- Any rechargeable device with a lithium-ion battery.
Before dropping off a personal device you should sign out of all accounts and perform a factory reset.
Here is more information on what batteries can be collected at the event
This is quite a long list and hopefully it will provide you with the opportunity to safely discard these items. Thanks for being a part of this effort!
The event is sponsored by Rotary District 5030 which includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park clubs.
