Orangetheory Fitness is hosting a FREE workout open to the public ahead of the Taylor Swift concert
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Orangetheory Fitness is hosting a FREE workout open to the public while raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank!
Here are the details:
- Where: Shoreline Studio, 18336 Aurora Ave. N. Suite 108
- When: Friday, July 21 starting at 8:45am
- What: Having a Cruel Summer? Shake It Off with a one-hour Orangetheory Fitness class set to the soundtrack of Taylor Swift! Coaches will lead the highest-intensity workout of your Wildest Dreams. So, bring your Cardigan or Bejeweled workout top and come dressed from your favorite Taylor Swift Era!
- Link to sign up for the class
**Participants must show proof of at least a $13 donation to the West Seattle Food Bank.
