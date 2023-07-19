Orangetheory Fitness is hosting a FREE workout open to the public ahead of the Taylor Swift concert

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Seattle this weekend, Orangetheory Fitness is hosting a FREE workout open to the public while raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank!

Here are the details:
  • Where: Shoreline Studio, 18336 Aurora Ave. N. Suite 108
  • When: Friday, July 21 starting at 8:45am
  • What: Having a Cruel Summer? Shake It Off with a one-hour Orangetheory Fitness class set to the soundtrack of Taylor Swift! Coaches will lead the highest-intensity workout of your Wildest Dreams. So, bring your Cardigan or Bejeweled workout top and come dressed from your favorite Taylor Swift Era!
  • Link to sign up for the class
**Space is limited. First come first serve.
**Participants must show proof of at least a $13 donation to the West Seattle Food Bank.
﻿


Posted by DKH at 3:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  