Big news and big wins at the National Technology Student Association Conference

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Shoreline students at technology conference

Sixteen Shorecrest, two Shorewood, and three Cascade K-8 students traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, recently for the National Technology Student Association Conference, for which they all qualified in March.

Each and every student who traveled to Kentucky competed with extremely high quality work, perseverance, and professionalism.

At a conference with 6,000 students from across the nation, Shorecrest had several teams and individuals who achieved high honors:
  • Forensics Science Team - Hannah Bolton and Lola Maas finished as top 10 finalists
  • Music Production Team - Cyrus Atkinsonclark, Ronan Connell, Jameson Gibbs and Vivian Zittle won 2nd Place
  • Promotional Design - Aiden Rouhani won 2nd Place
  • Structural Design and Engineering Team - Devin Montegue and Shyam Srinivasan finished as top 10 finalists
  • Systems Control Technology Team - Jameson Gibbs, Brendan Rudberg and Aidan Welsh won 1st Place
Shares Shorecrest Math and Engineering teacher Emily Slack, "We have never had this many students on stage in the history of Shorecrest's Technology Student Association. A giant congratulations to all of our Shoreline students!"


