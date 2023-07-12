Big news and big wins at the National Technology Student Association Conference

Shoreline students at technology conference

Sixteen Shorecrest, two Shorewood, and three Cascade K-8 students traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, recently for the National Technology Student Association Conference, for which they all qualified in March. Sixteen Shorecrest, two Shorewood, and three Cascade K-8 students traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, recently for the National Technology Student Association Conference, for which they all qualified in March.

Forensics Science Team - Hannah Bolton and Lola Maas finished as top 10 finalists

Music Production Team - Cyrus Atkinsonclark, Ronan Connell, Jameson Gibbs and Vivian Zittle won 2nd Place

Promotional Design - Aiden Rouhani won 2nd Place

Structural Design and Engineering Team - Devin Montegue and Shyam Srinivasan finished as top 10 finalists

Systems Control Technology Team - Jameson Gibbs, Brendan Rudberg and Aidan Welsh won 1st Place

Each and every student who traveled to Kentucky competed with extremely high quality work, perseverance, and professionalism.At a conference with 6,000 students from across the nation, Shorecrest had several teams and individuals who achieved high honors:Shares Shorecrest Math and Engineering teacher Emily Slack, "We have never had this many students on stage in the history of Shorecrest's Technology Student Association. A giant congratulations to all of our Shoreline students!"