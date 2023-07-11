Annual VW show this weekend at Shoreline Community College
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
|VW Car Show Saturday
Saturday, July 15, 2023 Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Don't miss the premiere vintage VW show in the Pacific Northwest, and your chance to win some amazing prizes for $1! Our show is rain or shine! General Admission for spectators is $10 (Kids 12 and under are free).
Gates open to the public at 9:00am. Show Car Entry is from 7:30am - 9am. The show concludes with the awards presentation and grand prize raffle which begins around 2:30pm.
You MUST Pre-Register if you want to show your car!
