6x6NW call for artists

Sunday, July 2, 2023


ShoreLake Arts is currently accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community art exhibition featuring nearly 1,000 original works of art. 

Each work of art must be 6-inches by 6-inches and artists may enter up to 10 works of any medium (2D or 3D). 

There is a $6 fee to register. Registration is free for artists 18 years of age and under! 

Artwork must be delivered to ShoreLake Arts by September 8, 2023.

Interested in taking pART? Registration and participation is open to all — no art background is required! For information and registration visit: https://www.6x6nw.org/6x6nwhome



