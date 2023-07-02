Tickets available now for Battle of the Bands on August 4, 2023
Sunday, July 2, 2023
17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
The second-night bands will be Hannah Duckworth, Pilot Seat, Ruby Vision, H!t It, and Batbox.
Get your tickets now for the fourth annual Battle of the Bands competition, a showcase of emerging and developing musicians from Washington State. Everyone is welcome.
Get your tickets now for the fourth annual Battle of the Bands competition, a showcase of emerging and developing musicians from Washington State. Everyone is welcome.
Tickets are available from the ShoreLake Arts website: https://www.shorelakearts.org/battle-of-the-bands
0 comments:
Post a Comment