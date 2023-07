Tickets available now for Battle of the Bands on August 4, 2023

ShoreLake Battle of the Bands announces the Friday, August 4 2023 bands performing at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park, 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



Get your tickets now for the fourth annual Battle of the Bands competition, a showcase of emerging and developing musicians from Washington State. Everyone is welcome.











Tickets are available from the ShoreLake Arts website: https://www.shorelakearts.org/battle-of-the-bands

The second-night bands will be Hannah Duckworth, Pilot Seat, Ruby Vision, H!t It, and Batbox.