Tickets available now for Battle of the Bands on August 4, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023

ShoreLake Battle of the Bands announces the Friday, August 4 2023 bands performing at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park, 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

The second-night bands will be Hannah Duckworth, Pilot Seat, Ruby Vision, H!t It, and Batbox.

Get your tickets now for the fourth annual Battle of the Bands competition, a showcase of emerging and developing musicians from Washington State. Everyone is welcome. 

Tickets are available from the ShoreLake Arts website: https://www.shorelakearts.org/battle-of-the-bands


