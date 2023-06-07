Life Jacket Loaner Stations in Kenmore - Stay Safe on the Water

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Kenmore paddleboarder wearing PFD
Photo courtesy City of Kenmore

In May, a new Life Jacket Ordinance went into effect in Kenmore. Anyone using human powered watercraft (canoe, paddleboard, kayak, etc.) must wear a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) while on Kenmore waters (north end of Lake Washington and the slough). 

Don’t have a life jacket yet? A new life jacket loaner station is up and running at ƛ̕ax̌ʷadis (Tl' awh-ah-dees) Park and another is coming this summer to Log Boom Park. 

Special thanks to two local Eagle Scouts, Owen (#582) and Connor (#189), for creating the loaner stations. 

If you would like to purchase a new life jacket, for yourself or to donate to either station, King County provides this 20% off coupon through their Affordable Life Jackets program.


Posted by DKH at 2:37 AM
