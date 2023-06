Life Jacket Loaner Stations in Kenmore - Stay Safe on the Water

Kenmore paddleboarder wearing PFD

Photo courtesy City of Kenmore

In May, a new In May, a new Life Jacket Ordinance went into effect in Kenmore. Anyone using human powered watercraft (canoe, paddleboard, kayak, etc.) must wear a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) while on Kenmore waters (north end of Lake Washington and the slough).





Don’t have a life jacket yet? A new life jacket loaner station is up and running at ƛ̕ax̌ʷadis (Tl' awh-ah-dees) Park and another is coming this summer to Log Boom Park.





Special thanks to two local Eagle Scouts, Owen (#582) and Connor (#189), for creating the loaner stations.