Tree wrap stolen from in front of City Hall

Wednesday, June 7, 2023


Community members were invited to create knitted tree wraps in honor of Pride Month and display them on street and park trees in Shoreline.

This wrap was in front of Shoreline City Hall.

Just a week after it was placed, it was stolen.

The artist who created it, Amanda Drewniak, issued an appeal.
I'm hoping someone who enjoys the piece took it. If you did message me- you can have it back at the end of the month. Please share this and help me get the piece back to the tree in front of City Hall.

There are unconfirmed reports that tree wraps in local parks have been vandalized.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 2:25 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  