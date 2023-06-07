Tree wrap stolen from in front of City Hall



Community members were invited to create knitted tree wraps in honor of Pride Month and display them on street and park trees in Shoreline. Community members were invited to create knitted tree wraps in honor of Pride Month and display them on street and park trees in Shoreline.









Just a week after it was placed, it was stolen.



The artist who created it, Amanda Drewniak, issued an appeal.

I'm hoping someone who enjoys the piece took it. If you did message me- you can have it back at the end of the month. Please share this and help me get the piece back to the tree in front of City Hall.

There are unconfirmed reports that tree wraps in local parks have been vandalized. There are unconfirmed reports that tree wraps in local parks have been vandalized.





--Diane Hettrick









This wrap was in front of Shoreline City Hall.