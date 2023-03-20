Tickets for Shorewood spring musical now on sale

Spring is in the air, and tickets to "The Prom - The Musical," Shorewood High School's spring musical, are now on sale!









Tickets are $12 at the door or $10 in advance on Brown Paper Tickets:



About "The Prom": Shows are April 13-15 and April 19-22, 2023 at 7:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Sunday, April 16.Tickets are $12 at the door or $10 in advance on Brown Paper Tickets: https://swtheprom.brownpapertickets.com/ About "The Prom":



Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue and themselves.





The town's parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow, but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny.





On a mission to transform lives, Broadway's brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town's citizens, and the result is love that brings them all together.





Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.





