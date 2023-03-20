Ballinger Creek Restoration Project

Monday, March 20, 2023

Joint Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Ballinger Creek Restoration Project – NE 195th and Ballinger 

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has received a $100,000 grant to complete a feasibility study for the Ballinger Creek Restoration Project. This represents a significant step in moving this important salmon stream habitat restoration project forward. 

The grant was made possible because of the hard work and dedication of Senator Maria Cantwell and Representative Pramila Jayapal in ensuring our federal tax dollars come back to Washington to help fund important projects like salmon habitat restoration, which impacts the entire Puget Sound. 

The goal of the Project is to aid in salmon recovery efforts by restoring Ballinger Creek to natural conditions and restoring the habitat of threatened species. 

The grant funding will allow the Corps to complete a feasibility study and make specific recommendations for design and implementation of the Project, which will move it closer to the restoration phase. 

The Administration, including Federal lobbyist Jake Johnston, LFP Deputy Mayor French and LFP Vice Chair Kassover, representatives from Shoreline and the U.S. Army Corps met on site with Representative Jayapal and her staff to give them a better understanding of the project and thank them for their support.


