Edmonds Beach photo by Lee Lageschulte



The rest of the U.S. may be under storm watches, California residents are wading through flood water, but it was summer here.





60 degrees and hundreds of people flocked to the Edmonds beach. Several were swimming in the water.





Lee and Roger Lageschulte





So get outside if you can and enjoy every ray of sun and every bit of warmth.





--Diane Hettrick













Spring officially begins on Monday, March 20, 2023 but when you live in the Northwest you never trust the weather to continue. We could just as easily have a snow storm tomorrow.