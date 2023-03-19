LFP Police Notable Incidents report 2-23-2023
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Subject called 911 to report his child had died in bathtub. Other occupant of home contacted 911 stating subject was out of control and everyone in home was ok. Subject implied he had a firearm, is a convicted felon with multiple warrants for his arrest. Subject barricaded himself inside the residence and threatened to shoot officers if they came inside. Other occupants were evacuated while officers attempted to deescalate suspect by phone. SWAT was contacted and declined to respond due to potential to escalate situation. Officers cleared scene; other occupants of residence stayed at another location for the night. Homeowner eventually obtained protection order to remove subject from residence. Officers located subject a few days later standing in front of the house. Subject refused to comply with officer’s commands after being told he was under arrest. Officers used “Bola Wrap” restraint device to safely take subject into custody.
Officers responded to a male subject crying, screaming, and throwing items at vehicles in a parking lot. When contacted subject stated he was being harassed and wanted to take the officer’s gun. Subject appeared to have mental health issues. Subject refused assistance and left the area.
Victim reported jewelry worth over $14K missing from residence. Victim believes cleaning crew took the items. Victim unable to provide proof cleaning crew stolen her rings.
Officers responded to a malicious mischief. Victim advised all of their vehicles and their house had been “egged”. Suspect/s threw an unknown number of eggs on multiple vehicles, a motorhome, and the residence. Victim’s security cameras not working at time of incident.
Several vehicle prowls reported, multiple with windows broken out on vehicles, items taken, stolen credit cards used at local businesses and a catalytic converter removed.
Subject located passed out in the mall, officers had difficulty waking subject to ensure he was ok. Once subject woke up, he became irate with officers for contacting him. Subject was belligerent, refused services or assistance and left the area on foot.
Officers responded to multiple thefts and suspicious subjects in the mall area, including Ross and Rite Aid. One subject taken into custody for theft at Rite Aid seen by aid personnel due to open wounding and infections due to drug usage. Subject cleared by aid, given a citation for theft, and released.
Officer located elderly female sitting at bus stop in the cold and dark. Subject stated she had been there a few hours; she did not have a phone and that Starbucks refused to let her use theirs. Officer provided courtesy ride to her home in Shoreline.
Officer observed juvenile subject possibly in crisis, in the mall area. Officer made contact with the juvenile at Rite Aid and discovered subject was missing from Arlington. Juvenile openly hostile towards officers. Parent arrived and advised juvenile has behavioral health issues. At mall security’s request, juvenile trespassed from mall area. Parent took custody of juvenile, declined further assistance.
Transient subject located at bus stop. Subject waving arms and screaming at passing cars. Subject had all her property and sleeping bag set up in bus stop shelter. Subject had multiple warrants for her arrest, one for assaulting a police officer. Subject taken into custody without incident and booked into KCJ.
Officers responded to multiple mail thefts, including the theft of the entire mailbox. Suspect vehicle seen by one victim, vehicle left area prior to officers’ arrival, no license plate or other information on suspect available.
Acacia funeral home called to report damage to one of their vehicles. While on scene officer discovered multiple cases of damage to company vehicles had been ongoing for several months, unreported. Victim requested extra patrols.
A subject went to Civic Club, removed all her clothing, and entered the lake in what was later determined to be a suicide attempt. Subject was removed from lake by citizens who contacted the subjects’ parent and PD. Subject was sent to hospital for medical and a mental health evaluation.
Officers discovered graffiti at Whispering Willows Park. Public works notified for cleanup.
A resident on 38th Ave NE called 911 to report an in-progress burglary at his residence. He was off-site and watching it via surveillance cameras. It turned out to be an attempted burglary and Criminal Trespass 2nd. The subject was scared off by an alarm and unrelated sirens from a passing Fire Department vehicle. Five patrol vehicles responded and were in the area until around 1830 hrs. The reporting party provided high quality surveillance video of the suspect. In piecing together the timeline of events, it appears the suspect then went next door to another residence, on 38th Ave NE, kicked in the door, and burglarized the home. Based on the investigation, the suspect had a partner and/or vehicle in the area. The suspect then crossed the street to another residence on 38th Ave NE and entered through an unlocked front door where he encountered the residents. The homeowner said they told the suspect to leave, but then felt bad and called him back in. This would have been about the time police units were in the area looking for him. They asked if he needed help, to which the suspect replied that he was autistic. The homeowner described the suspect as very thin and heavily tattooed with additional descriptors, which perfectly matched the suspect in the surveillance video. The homeowner then offered to drive the suspect somewhere, which he accepted. He was then driven to an address in Bothell. The homeowner called the police the next morning. The investigation is ongoing.
