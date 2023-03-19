LFP Police Notable Incidents report 2-23-2023

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Report dated 2-23-2023 Report dated 2-23-2023





Subject called 911 to report his child had died in bathtub. Other occupant of home contacted 911 stating subject was out of control and everyone in home was ok. Subject implied he had a firearm, is a convicted felon with multiple warrants for his arrest. Subject barricaded himself inside the residence and threatened to shoot officers if they came inside. Other occupants were evacuated while officers attempted to deescalate suspect by phone. SWAT was contacted and declined to respond due to potential to escalate situation. Officers cleared scene; other occupants of residence stayed at another location for the night. Homeowner eventually obtained protection order to remove subject from residence. Officers located subject a few days later standing in front of the house. Subject refused to comply with officer’s commands after being told he was under arrest. Officers used “Bola Wrap” restraint device to safely take subject into custody.





Officers responded to a male subject crying, screaming, and throwing items at vehicles in a parking lot. When contacted subject stated he was being harassed and wanted to take the officer’s gun. Subject appeared to have mental health issues. Subject refused assistance and left the area.





Victim reported jewelry worth over $14K missing from residence. Victim believes cleaning crew took the items. Victim unable to provide proof cleaning crew stolen her rings.





Officers responded to a malicious mischief. Victim advised all of their vehicles and their house had been “egged”. Suspect/s threw an unknown number of eggs on multiple vehicles, a motorhome, and the residence. Victim’s security cameras not working at time of incident.





Several vehicle prowls reported, multiple with windows broken out on vehicles, items taken, stolen credit cards used at local businesses and a catalytic converter removed.





Subject located passed out in the mall, officers had difficulty waking subject to ensure he was ok. Once subject woke up, he became irate with officers for contacting him. Subject was belligerent, refused services or assistance and left the area on foot.





Officers responded to multiple thefts and suspicious subjects in the mall area, including Ross and Rite Aid. One subject taken into custody for theft at Rite Aid seen by aid personnel due to open wounding and infections due to drug usage. Subject cleared by aid, given a citation for theft, and released.





Officer located elderly female sitting at bus stop in the cold and dark. Subject stated she had been there a few hours; she did not have a phone and that Starbucks refused to let her use theirs. Officer provided courtesy ride to her home in Shoreline.





Officer observed juvenile subject possibly in crisis, in the mall area. Officer made contact with the juvenile at Rite Aid and discovered subject was missing from Arlington. Juvenile openly hostile towards officers. Parent arrived and advised juvenile has behavioral health issues. At mall security’s request, juvenile trespassed from mall area. Parent took custody of juvenile, declined further assistance.





Transient subject located at bus stop. Subject waving arms and screaming at passing cars. Subject had all her property and sleeping bag set up in bus stop shelter. Subject had multiple warrants for her arrest, one for assaulting a police officer. Subject taken into custody without incident and booked into KCJ.





Officers responded to multiple mail thefts, including the theft of the entire mailbox. Suspect vehicle seen by one victim, vehicle left area prior to officers’ arrival, no license plate or other information on suspect available.



