Kenmore announces summer event schedule

Sunday, March 19, 2023


Kenmore Summer 2023 Special Events Lineup Announced

We are excited to announce our summer line up of special events

From the much anticipated opening of ƛ̕ax̌ʷadis Park (Tl' awh-ah-dees) in May, to weekly Farmers Markets in June, to summer concerts at Saint Edward State Park, and the return of 4th of July Fireworks at Log Boom Park, summer 2023 is gearing up to be full of exciting community events. 

You can see the full event lineup and find details all summer long at www.kenmorewa.gov/events



