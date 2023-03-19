Echo Lake Neighborhood Association welcomes Shoreline City Manager to their Tuesday March 21, 2023 meeting





Bristol Ellington joined the City of Shoreline on November 28, 2022. He replaced Debbie Tarry, who retired. Bristol was previously the Deputy City Manager / Chief Operating Officer for the City of Henderson, Nevada.





Henderson adjoins Las Vegas the way that Shoreline adjoins Seattle (Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lake Forest Park).





We'll get his perspective on Shoreline, including current issues, projects, plans, and whatever else he wants to share with us. The ELNA Board has sent some specific topics we want to hear about and the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions.





If you are not on the ELNA email list, email ELNABoard@gmail.com for the Zoom link to the meeting.











