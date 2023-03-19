British Columbia’s new premier visits Olympia
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|British Columbia Premier David Eby and Gov. Jay Inslee met Monday in Olympia to discuss shared priorities. The visit was the first of Eby’s term as B.C.’s new premier.
British Columbia Premier David Eby visited Olympia on Monday, his first visit since becoming premier in November. Washington state and British Columbia have a fruitful history of cooperation, one that Eby and Gov. Jay Inslee are eager to continue.
"There are so many common priorities, common issues and challenges that our two jurisdictions face,” said Eby.
British Columbia is in the middle of a ten-year affordable housing plan, and recently doubled down with a proposal to invest further billions to expand housing supply. Likewise, Inslee has proposed a $4 billion bond to accelerate housing construction in Washington state.
A bilateral meeting between delegations from British Columbia and Washington state encompassed clean energy, economic connections, salmon, high-speed rail, housing, mental health, and drug addiction.
According to reporting on CBC, Eby says "U.S. legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden last year, which offers about $375 billion in new and extended tax credits to help the American clean energy industry, brings a "challenge'' to B.C. and requires the province to be better.
"Eby says he'll be keeping an eye on the approaching federal budget. He says Canada needs to be aware of American actions and consider how to remain competitive in the clean energy field."
