Shorewood Select 7th grade basketball team wins 2023 WESCO league tournament



The Shorewood Select 7th grade team won the WESCO Tourney Championship on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The Shorewood Select 7th grade team won the WESCO Tourney Championship on Sunday, March 12, 2023.





Led by Head Coach Craig McKinney and Assistant Coach Kai Aki (Shorewood '16), the team beat the top seed Lake Stevens in the championship game with a final score of 52-47.





Shorewood Select 7th ended the season with a 14-2 record. This is the team's second year in a row to be WESCO Champions.



The WESCO league is a select feeder team comprised of youth basketball teams in the north Puget Sound region ranging from Stanwood down to Shoreline.



Shorewood Select Hoops is a developmental select feeder program for boys who will attend Shorewood High School. Established in 2007, Shorewood Select Hoops is a non-profit, volunteer-based organization that provides an opportunity for boys in grades 4-8 to develop basketball skills and to play in a competitive environment.





Tryouts for the program are in the fall and spring. More information here





--Theresa Blaine







