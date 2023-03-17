Shoreline Fire Marshal Derek LaFontaine retires

Friday, March 17, 2023

Fire Marshal Derek LaFontaine
Fire Marshal Derek LaFontaine will work his last day with Shoreline Fire Department on March 16, 2023 after almost 17 years with the department.

Derek was hired as a lateral firefighter with Shoreline Fire in May 2006. After hard work and preparation for change, Derek was promoted to the position of Inspector 1 in September of 2012. 

Derek went on to complete numerous classes and credentials in Fire Prevention and was promoted to Inspector 2, Inspector 3, and then to Deputy Fire Marshal. In 2019, Derek was promoted to Fire Marshal where he serves today.

As the Fire Marshal, Derek oversaw numerous projects in City of Shoreline and has played a major role in fire safety and prevention. 

Derek was instrumental in the passing of the fire sprinkler ordinance in Shoreline in 2021, which will help save countless lives and property for generations to come. 

Derek’s positive attitude, passion for prevention and community service will be missed by all.


