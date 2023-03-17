Orientation for Twin Ponds food bank garden volunteers on Saturday March 25, 2023



City of Shoreline volunteers grow over 3,000 lbs. of produce each year for area food banks. City of Shoreline volunteers grow over 3,000 lbs. of produce each year for area food banks.





Join the group of dedicated volunteers in their efforts to fight hunger in our community.









Learn about the garden and volunteer roles. If you want to volunteer, staff will be available to answer questions and help fill out paperwork. No need to register or RSVP, just show up.



All ages and abilities are welcome with weekday and weekend opportunities to grow, water, maintain, and harvest produce.











