Orientation for Twin Ponds food bank garden volunteers on Saturday March 25, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023


City of Shoreline volunteers grow over 3,000 lbs. of produce each year for area food banks. 

Join the group of dedicated volunteers in their efforts to fight hunger in our community.

There will be a volunteer orientation on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10:00am to 11:30am at Twin Ponds Community Garden, 14900 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 (parking lot across from Aegis Living). 

Learn about the garden and volunteer roles. If you want to volunteer, staff will be available to answer questions and help fill out paperwork. No need to register or RSVP, just show up.

All ages and abilities are welcome with weekday and weekend opportunities to grow, water, maintain, and harvest produce.




