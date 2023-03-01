Richmond Beach Garden Tour - Looking for Garden Hosts

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Story and photos by Kris Fordice
Richmond Beach Garden Tour Coordinator

When you love to garden and it's still winter, there are new gardens to create, new plants to discover, new design ideas to explore and there’s always maintenance. 

I must admit I love the seasons in my garden and how the winter hibernation turns into spring. I’m looking forward to finding gardens and garden hosts for the Richmond Beach Garden Tour. 

As you watch your garden come to life please consider participating in this year's tour. The tour will be on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 11am to 4pm.

The photos accompanying this article are definitely not from my garden. They are from the beautiful garden island of Kauai where I spent the first week of January enjoying the tropical plants and flowers.

Please contact Kris Fordice, tour coordinator, at gardentour@richmondbeachwa.org.


Posted by DKH at 3:25 AM
