Destinations: Best Places for Spring Break Travelers in 2023
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
By Michelle Glass, VP of Travel Services at AAA Washington
What’s on your bucket list? Travel is back and Washingtonians are taking advantage of spring break to uncover new family adventures. Whether traveling by plane, train, or automobile, there are destination options for everyone, no matter your budget.
After many months inside this winter at home, work and school, we are all eager to GET OUT! Similar to last summer, this year’s travelers are taking to “revenge travel” and booking early for their road trips, quick flights and international destinations. Here are our top picks for Washingtonians traveling this spring break (but don’t forget summer is on the way as well so book early!).
Hit the Road
Washington is home to several great places that are easily accessible by car. Pack your snacks, favorite blankets, devices and extra car entertainment as you gear up for a road trip around the state!
- Bellingham: This quaint town is known for its hiking trails, interurban pathways, lakes and rivers, perfect for the family ready for an adventure. A short drive from Seattle, Bellingham is a great daycation or several-day trip for the family.
- Port Townsend: Enjoy the historic Victorian seaport that offers family-friendly dining and activities throughout the town. Set time aside to spend at bunkers at Fort Worden nearby – a great adventure for kids of all ages.
- Spokane: Whether you are going from east to west, or west to east Spokane is the perfect getaway. Leave enough room to pack bikes (or rent them along the way) as Spokane has some of the best biking trails in the state.
- Vancouver: Explore over 200 miles of trails on Mount St. Helen or take time to slow down and enjoy the Riverwalk of Vancouver. This iconic town offers unique views and something everyone in the family is sure to enjoy.
Ready to venture beyond Washington? Several budget-friendly destinations are a short flight from SeaTac including Las Vegas, Nevada, Phoenix, Arizona and Denver, Colorado.
- Las Vegas and Phoenix are popular destinations due to their warmer climates and families are typically able to find direct flights to each location. Pack your sunblock, swimsuits and sandals as you prepare for days in the sun.
- Wanting to travel for a different snowy vibe? Head to Denver for extreme snow adventures, hiking and exploring.
- If you are not looking for a specific destination, scan for flight deals and set up alerts for any potential destinations to be able to find the best deal possible.
If time and budget are no issue for this year's spring break, head for tropical locations such as Costa Rica, Cabo, or Hawaii. Sandy beaches, ocean water and fun umbrella drinks are on the menu for the entire family!
Paris is also a top destination for families in 2023. Aside from sightseeing at the iconic monuments and fresh spring scenery, book your children on a scavenger hunt tour of the Louvre or the Musee d'Orsay while in Paris.
Ready to take your family on an adventure, but not sure where to start?
Where are you headed for spring break?
