Destinations: Best Places for Spring Break Travelers in 2023

Bellingham : This quaint town is known for its hiking trails, interurban pathways, lakes and rivers, perfect for the family ready for an adventure. A short drive from Seattle, Bellingham is a great daycation or several-day trip for the family.

Ready to venture beyond Washington? Several budget-friendly destinations are a short flight from SeaTac including Las Vegas, Nevada, Phoenix, Arizona and Denver, Colorado.

Las Vegas and Phoenix are popular destinations due to their warmer climates and families are typically able to find direct flights to each location. Pack your sunblock, swimsuits and sandals as you prepare for days in the sun.

If time and budget are no issue for this year's spring break, head for tropical locations such as Costa Rica, Cabo, or Hawaii. Sandy beaches, ocean water and fun umbrella drinks are on the menu for the entire family!





Each of these tropical destinations offers the ability to enjoy a lazy day in the sun or take the adventurous route and book excursions exploring the local environment.



Paris is also a top destination for families in 2023. Aside from sightseeing at the iconic monuments and fresh spring scenery, book your children on a scavenger hunt tour of the Louvre or the Musee d'Orsay while in Paris.



