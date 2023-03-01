Sound Transit hosting online open house and in-person drop in sessions about Stride 3 bus rapid transit (BRT)

Proposed bus stop design for Stride 3 on Bothell Way

Sound Transit has launched an online open house for the Stride bus rapid transit (BRT) project through April 8, 2023 at Sound Transit has launched an online open house for the Stride bus rapid transit (BRT) project through April 8, 2023 at https://stridebrt.participate.online





The public can learn more about the latest design for the project and provide comment through an online survey. In addition to English, the online open house is available in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.



Sound Transit will also be hosting the following public meeting drop-in sessions for the public to learn more about the design, ask questions and share thoughts on future construction.





March 15: Lake Forest Park

Brookside Elementary School

17447 37th Ave NE

3pm – 7pm



March 22: Shoreline/Seattle

Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church

14724 1st Ave NE

3pm – 7pm