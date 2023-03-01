Sound Transit hosting online open house and in-person drop in sessions about Stride 3 bus rapid transit (BRT)
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
|Proposed bus stop design for Stride 3 on Bothell Way
Sound Transit has launched an online open house for the Stride bus rapid transit (BRT) project through April 8, 2023 at https://stridebrt.participate.online
The public can learn more about the latest design for the project and provide comment through an online survey. In addition to English, the online open house is available in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.
Sound Transit will also be hosting the following public meeting drop-in sessions for the public to learn more about the design, ask questions and share thoughts on future construction.
March 15: Lake Forest Park
Brookside Elementary School
17447 37th Ave NE
3pm – 7pm
March 22: Shoreline/Seattle
Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
14724 1st Ave NE
3pm – 7pm
March 28: Kenmore
Kenmore City Hall
18120 68th Ave NE
4pm – 8pm
The Stride program is now at 60% design. The 30% design phase was completed in 2021 and 2022. At final design, the plans are finalized and made ready for construction. Sound Transit anticipates starting construction in 2024-2025 and starting service on some lines as early as 2026-2027.
With buses running as often as every 10 minutes, Stride will be a fast, frequent, and reliable bus service connecting to light rail and to communities north, east, and south of Lake Washington. Similar to light rail service, Stride is designed for convenient travel with fast arrivals and departures, including off-board fare payment and multiple-door entry and exit. New bus lanes and transit priority improvements will help riders avoid traffic.
The Stride bus fleet will include battery electric buses (BEBs) for a cleaner, more sustainable way to travel in the region.
