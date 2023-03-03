Openings for 2023 residencies at Shoreline's Art Cottage

Friday, March 3, 2023

Shoreline Art Cottage
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Shoreline's Public Art program is seeking a qualified artist, or artist team, interested in exploring their art practice while providing a regular presence at the Art Cottage and creating options for viewers to observe and engage with this creative process. 

For its fourth season in 2023, the Shoreline Public Art Program will fund up to three residencies. 

The Art Cottage is located on an idyllic bluff overlooking the Salish Sea at the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.

The honorarium offered is $2,000 per residency with no entry fee.

For full details, visit shorelinewa.gov/calls


