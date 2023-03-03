North Seattle student named to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List

Friday, March 3, 2023

University of Minnesota Twin Cities,
College of Science and Engineering
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. (March 2, 2023)

The following student has been named to the 2022 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE

Seattle, WA

Jasper Kangas, Freshman, College of Science and Engineering



