Free tax help by AARP Foundation at local libraries
Friday, March 3, 2023
Free Tax Help by AARP Foundation at Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries.
Free individualized tax preparation help by trained AARP volunteers. No age or income limits. Drop-in service. Registration not required.
Shoreline Library,
Tuesdays February 4 - April 15, 3pm-7pm
Richmond Beach Library,
Saturdays February 7 – April 18, 11am - 4pm
Free Tax Help by AARP Foundation at Kenmore Library - registration required
Kenmore Library
Mondays, 10am-3pm
Please register by calling the Kenmore Senior Center at 425-489-0707. Walk-ins will be accommodated at the library as time permits.
Documents you need to bring for all sessions:
- Government issued identification–picture ID
- Last year's tax return
- Social Security cards or other official documentation for yourself and all dependents
- Checkbook or pre-printed direct deposit information showing routing number and direct deposit account number if you want to do a direct deposit of any refund(s)
- All tax and income documents for 2022 (W-2 forms, interest and dividend statements, etc.)
- Date of birth for each person listed on the return
