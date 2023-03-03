Lake Forest Park Garden Club: Don't Hack Your Hydrangeas

Lake Forest Park Garden Club will hold its March 14, 2023 meeting at the Lake Forest Park Town Center, upper level, stage area at 9:30am for the general meeting, short break for cookies (provided) and coffee or tea if you bring it.



The speaker will begin at 10:30am and end around 11:30am or 12pm.



Town Center is located at Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in LFP.



You are welcome to attend two meetings for free and then we ask that you join the club for a fee of $25 a year. We meet from September to May with December being a Christmas get together. In the summer we have a potluck picnic and also a potluck Soiree with partners and friends invited.



Come learn about plants, etc. with our speakers, members and then the novices become better informed.



