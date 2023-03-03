Lake Forest Park Garden Club: Don't Hack Your Hydrangeas
Friday, March 3, 2023
Lake Forest Park Garden Club will hold its March 14, 2023 meeting at the Lake Forest Park Town Center, upper level, stage area at 9:30am for the general meeting, short break for cookies (provided) and coffee or tea if you bring it.
The speaker will begin at 10:30am and end around 11:30am or 12pm.
Town Center is located at Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in LFP.
You are welcome to attend two meetings for free and then we ask that you join the club for a fee of $25 a year. We meet from September to May with December being a Christmas get together. In the summer we have a potluck picnic and also a potluck Soiree with partners and friends invited.
Come learn about plants, etc. with our speakers, members and then the novices become better informed.
|Bess Bronstein, horticulturist
Bess Bronstein is an ISA Certified Arborist, educator and horticultural consultant based in Kingston, Washington. She has 35 years experience in arboriculture, landscape management, and garden design.
Bess was an instructor for the Edmonds College horticulture for 28 years, with a focus on courses in pruning and tree care, plant identification, plant pests and diagnosis, and soils.
Bess says to just wait one minute before attacking that poor shrub with your loppers. Bess Bronstein will help us all understand the finer techniques of hydrangeas maintenance. Learn about the different pruning for different species as well as tips to keep your hydrangeas looking their best throughout the year.
Set those pruners aside for the moment and join us to get the best information.
