Shorecrest boys basketball team delivers stunning loss to 8th ranked Rainier Beach then loses to 2nd ranked Garfield

Shorecrest 69, Rainier Beach 44



TACOMA — Sixteenth-seeded Shorecrest used a 25-6 run in the third quarter to pull away and stunned No. 8 Rainier Beach in a 3A state tournament loser-out game late Wednesday night, March 1, 2023 at the Tacoma Dome.





Alan Bruns, Shorecrest Athletics Director reported:





"Last night at the Tacoma Dome Shorecrest put together a masterful all-around performance en route to a convincing 69-44 victory over Rainier Beach. The Scots took a 7 point lead into the half and then blew open the game in the second half with numerous forced turnovers and terrific outside shooting. Parker Baumann led the way with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Keaine Silimon poured in 15 points. The Shorecrest students turned out in force and at the end of the game were chanting “We want Garfield!”





Garfield 71, Shorecrest 60



Shorecrest (19-6) advanced to face No. 2 Garfield in the quarterfinals at 9pm on Thursday in a non-elimination game where they lost 71-60.





Other local teams also advanced to the quarterfinals Thursday:

3A: No. 6 Mountlake Terrace lost to No. 5 O’Dea by two points 54-52. In the 1A state tournament at the Yakima Valley Sundome,

No. 5 Kings boys knocked off No. 3 Annie Wright 66-63 and advanced to the semifinals of the 1A state tournament. In girls' basketball, 1A No. 5 Kings faced No. 6 Deer Park and won by one point 35-34.




