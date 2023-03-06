Lymphedema Awareness Month, March 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023
The condition is chronic swelling caused by a buildup of fluid that happens when the lymph system is damaged or faulty.
This is a time to honor and celebrate all who are living and coping with Lymphedema.
It’s also an opportunity to show the world that this is no longer a rare condition, and that it requires proper treatment, coverage, and support.
For over a decade, advocates have worked for the enactment of the Lymphedema Treatment Act. The bill became a reality when it was passed by Congress in December 2022.
Starting in January 2024, the law will require Medicare to cover lymphedema compression garments and supplies.
This bill can set a precedent for other public and private insurance plans to ensure that all patients have access to treatment. Compression garments are a vital tool for the control of lymphatic swelling.
Because an estimated 3-5 million Americans have lymphedema, awareness is key to getting treatment and care.
“That’s more than ALS, Cystic Fibrosis, Multiple Sclerosis, Muscular Dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease combined.” Further, “2 out of 5 breast cancer patients will develop lymphedema within five years of surgery.”
It is important for anyone experiencing swelling in an arm or leg, or other areas for three or more months, to see a health care provider who can evaluate for the condition.
For more information about lymphedema and insurance coverage from the Lymphedema Advocacy Group go to LymphedemaTreatmentAct.org
